Video: Surviving COVID-19 For Sea Kayakers

Nomads Of The Sea promises to cheer you up even when the coronavirus is cancelling all your outdoor adventure plans

“In 2020 we had big plans,” writes filmmaker Tom Vetterl. “Several expeditions and trainings were in the making, I wanted to start my BCU education to become a sea kayak guide, there were lots of ideas for new films in the pipeline, a full 2020 schedule.”

Unfortunately, like so many others, his plans came crashing down due to the COVID-19 crisis. “All plans are cancelled or at least on hold, especially friends with businesses are struggling,” he writes.

But, sea kayakers are resilient, he says. “We never bust our heads in the sand! With this film, me and my friends from Moryak Premium Sea Kayaking, Expedition Paddler and ISKGA, want to encourage everyone to stay optimistic, make plans and concentrate on what can be done! Take online classes, plan your next expedition, reach out to friends and support your community, read books, learn something new, be creative! We hope everyone is doing well out there, and we cannot wait to get back on the waters with you.”