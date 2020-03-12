Insane Whitewater Canoeing Down Grand Canyon

Most paddlers who run self-supported trips down the Colorado River would be looking to bring a combination of rafts and kayaks. That isn’t the case for this group who decided to run the river in tandem canoes, which included regular Paddling Magazine contributors Caleb Roberts and Willa Mason. This is believed to be the first tandem canoe descent of the Canyon. And watching the video, it’s not surprising why.

This entertaining capture of their 26-day wild ride down the Colorado makes one wonder why they would have ever decided to bring canoes on this trip in the first place. Watching as they crash through the big waves of the fast-flowing river you will find yourself wondering how they made it through some of the waves that they hit.

“I had the grand pleasure of boating down the Colorado River this past January for 26 days with seven other friends. A trip that all of us decided to do in proper Canadian style by taking tandem canoes and doing the river as a self-support canoe trip,” says videographer Roberts.